今日再傳零確診　連續44天無本土案例 | No new COVID-19 infections: Taiwan CECC

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心表示，國內今（ 26 ）日無新增病例，昨日新增 223 例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報 71,101 例(含70,126例排除)，其中 441 例確診，分別為 350 例境外移入， 55 例本土病例及 36 例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中 7 人死亡， 416 人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 441.

Another 223 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 71,101 (including 70,126 already dismissed), with 441 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 350 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 416 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

中央流行疫情指揮中心表示，考量國內COVID-19(武漢肺炎)疫情風險低，為了讓民眾順利恢復正常生活，規劃於6月7日後鬆綁民眾生活防疫措施。

As the threat of COVID-19 spread decreases, the CECC announced that the government hopes to lessen virus-prevention measures after June 7.

指揮中心指出，國內迄今已連續44天(超過3個潛伏期)無本土病例，顯示民眾於國內正常作息相當安全，因此若在6月7日(4個潛伏期滿)仍可維持本土病例零確診或無社區感染，將擴大鬆綁生活防疫規範，民眾只要配合實名(聯)制，及落實個人防護措施(勤洗手、無法維持社交距離或搭乘大眾運輸時佩戴口罩)，從事各項日常及休閒活動將不再受限於人數規範。

Taiwan has had no local infection cases for 44 days straight. The CECC anticipates that if the lucky streak can continue for 56 days straight (the completion of four COVID-19 incubation periods), some virus-prevention measures could be lessened, such as allowing activities that include large gatherings.

指揮官陳時中表示，感謝過去民眾配合政府各項防疫措施，並期望未來仍要確實配合實名（聯）制，及落實個人防護措施，平時勤洗手、保持社交距離或搭乘大眾運輸時戴口罩、生病立即就醫在家休息。

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung thanked the public for closely following all the regulations issued by the CECC, and said he hopes everyone can continue to adhere to health-protection measures, including washing their hands, wearing face masks and remaining at home should one get sick.

指揮中心指出，全球累計5,524,652例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,689,852例、巴西363,211例、俄羅斯353,427例、英國261,184例及西班牙235,400例為多；病例中345,359例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 5,524,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,689,852 in the U.S., 363,211 in Brazil, 353, 427 in Russia, 261, 184 in the U.K and 235,400 in Spain, with a total of 345, 359 deaths as of Tuesday.