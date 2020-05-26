Taiwan to lift ban on face masks export on June 1: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) announced on Tuesday that Taiwan authorities will requisite 8 million face masks per day and allow the trading of extra protection gear whose export ban will be lifted on June 1.

As the domestic face mask production has reached 20 million units per day, local manufacturers can take orders and sell their face masks to domestic or overseas markets, starting from June 1, the Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said.

Asked if the CECC would increase the quota of face masks each person could buy, Chen said that the rationing system remains the same with nine face masks per person per two weeks.

Chen stressed that people are still required to wear a surgical mask if they can’t keep a safe distance from each other.