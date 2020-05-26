老外酒醉街頭鬧事　荒唐行為全都錄引眾怒 | Viral video of drunk foreigners stirs outrage in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】爆料公社臉書昨(26)日PO出一段在外國網路社群瘋傳的影片，片中一群酒醉的外國年輕人在台北信義區街頭爬樹、爬到車頂上跳舞、騷擾路上清潔人員，醜態全都錄，影片在網路引起熱議。

A video of a group of young drunken foreigners climbing trees, dancing on the roof of a car, and harassing road cleaners in Taipei’s Xinyi district was posted on Facebook Monday, drawing outrage online.

這則影片是由一名臉書網友PO出，內容寫道，「如果你決定出國留學, 還表現得像野蠻人, 這相當不尊重別人。如果這是你, 也許你應該留在你的國家, 在選擇出國之前嘗試進化！」

This video, which was posted to Facebook, reads: “If you decide to study abroad and behave like a savage, no respect for other people. If this is you, maybe you should stay in your country and try to evolve before choosing to go abroad.

不久後，這則影片已經被撤下。然而，臉書粉絲團「Nihao’s It Going?」公布更多當天外國學生酒醉鬧事片段，他們不僅坐在他人的貨車裡喝酒，甚至還站在貨車上。

The video was quickly deleted. However, the Facebook fan group “Nihao’s It Going?” posted more footage of the day’s drunken foreign students, showing their absurd behaviors such as drinking around and standing on the top of a van.

粉絲團這則PO文中寫道，不論你們是誰，你們應該放聰明點尊重別人，台灣沒有因疫情而封鎖，所以我們才有幸能出門享受一天夜晚。

“Still, whoever you all are, you should wise up and have some respect for others,” the post reads, adding that Taiwan isn’t in lockdown and we will have the privilege to go out and enjoy a night out.

網友紛紛回應原PO文，要求這些酒醉鬧事的外國人清醒後，應出面向當晚他們所傷害的人親自道歉。

In response to the original post, some urged these people to apologize to those they harmed that night in person for their misbehaviors.