老外看台灣／烏拉圭人來台20年初嚐恐怖台菜　「大腸麵線」淚喊像鼻涕 | Picky eater tries ‘scary’ Taiwanese dishes for the first time

【看CP學英文】台灣美食揚名海外，不少觀光客慕名而來。居住在台灣二十多年的烏拉圭漂亮媽咪「Patty Santoro 派蒂·三多羅」，儘管在台灣居住許久，仍有許多不敢嘗試的台灣料理。在同為YouTuber的女兒「金魚腦」鼓勵之下，她決定挑戰自我，初嚐號稱「恐怖台菜」等五道料理！

Local delights are famous worldwide and many tourists come to visit Taiwan specifically to try out some of its most famous dishes.

Patty Santoro has lived in Taiwan for more than 20 years but there are still many Taiwanese snacks that she is afraid to try. Encouraged by her daughter, YouTuber “Goldfish Brain,” she decided to challenge herself and try five “scary” Taiwanese dishes, for the first time!

第一道「皮蛋」先是讓派蒂媽咪看傻眼，以為皮蛋是「壞掉的蛋」，初嚐後認為味道還可以接受，因為醬料壓低了皮蛋奇怪的味道。但當女兒詢問還會再吃第二次嗎？派蒂媽咪則是直爽的回應「NO」。

The first course, “century eggs” dumbfounded Patty. Initially, she thought that the eggs had gone bad, but after a bite she contended that it was acceptable because the sauce overpowered the weird smell.

When her daughter asked if she would eat them again, however, Patty immediately responded with a resounding: “NO”.

接著嚐試第二道「鴨血」，讓派蒂媽咪臉部超猙獰，直說像是「鹹的布丁」。她認為並不是味道不好吃，而是自己不習慣這種味道。

The second course “duck blood” disgusted Patty, and she said it looked like “salty pudding.” It didn’t taste bad after all, she said, but she claimed the flavor isn’t something she’s used to.

第三道恐怖台菜，不僅讓外國人聞之色變，連有些台灣人都無法接受的「滷臭豆腐」，相較於炸臭豆腐「臭味更升級」，派蒂媽咪嚐一小口後便吐了出來，崩潰喊「非常抱歉，可是這個味道很像馬桶的味道」。

The third dish is one that not only makes foreigners gasp in disbelief but even disgusts some Taiwanese — “braised stinky tofu.” The dish, which is “stinkier” than the fried stinky tofu, had Patty spitting it out after one bite, saying, “I’m so sorry, but this tastes like a toilet.

第四道台灣美食是許多台灣人喜愛的「大腸麵線」，連女兒金魚腦都沒有嚐試過。派蒂媽咪坦言動物的內臟讓她無法接受，再加上大腸麵線勾芡「黏糊糊」的感覺，讓她崩潰淚喊：「好像鼻涕」！經過百般心理建設之後，嚐了一小口發現並沒有想像中難吃。

The fourth course is a favorite of many Taiwanese, even though Patty’s daughter has never tried it either. Patty confessed that tripes are unacceptable to her, and the “slimy” feeling of “pork intestine vermicelli” made her break down and cry, “It’s like snot!” she said. After bracing herself, Patty took a sip and claimed it’s not as bad as she thought.

最後一道台灣美食則是「雞心」，同為動物內臟器官系列，派蒂媽咪嚐試一顆雞心後，表示「味道就像是烤肉，沒有難吃」，但有可能是放得太久或者是料理上有些疏失，讓雞心吃起來有點過硬，讓派蒂直說「像是在咬一個橡皮擦」。

The last dish was “chicken heart.” Though it is an animal organ, Patty said it “tasted like roast meat which wasn’t bad at all.”

However, as the chicken heart may have been left out too long or overcooked, Patty commented, “eating it was like biting into an eraser.”