Viral video of drunk foreigners stirs outrage in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A video of a group of young drunken foreigners climbing trees, dancing on the roof of a van, and harassing road cleaners in Taipei’s Xinyi district was posted on Facebook Monday, drawing outrage online.

This video, which was posted to Facebook, reads: “If you decide to study abroad and behave like a savage, no respect for other people. If this is you, maybe you should stay in your country and try to evolve before choosing to go abroad.

The video was quickly deleted. However, the Facebook fan group “Nihao’s It Going?” posted more footage of the day’s drunken foreign students, showing their absurd behaviors such as drinking around and standing on the top of a van.

“Still, whoever you all are, you should wise up and have some respect for others,” the post reads, adding that Taiwan isn’t in lockdown and we will have the privilege to go out and enjoy a night out.

In response to the original post, some urged these people to apologize to those they harmed that night in person for their misbehaviors.