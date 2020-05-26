CECC to soften Taiwan virus-prevention measures after June 7

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — As the threat of COVID-19 spread decreases, the CECC announced that the government hopes to soften local virus-prevention measures after June 7 at a routine press conference on Tuesday.

The CECC anticipates that if the lucky streak can continue for 56 days straight (the completion of four COVID-19 incubation periods), some virus-prevention measures could be lessened, such as allowing activities that include large gatherings.

However, people would still have to give their names and contact details at gatherings and events, practice good personal hygiene, such as washing their hands, and wear face masks if they cannot keep a safe distance from others or when using public transportation, the CECC said.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung thanked the public for closely following all the regulations issued by the CECC, and said he hopes everyone can continue to adhere to health-protection measures.

The announcement came after the CECC reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection today, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 441.

Another 223 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 71,101 (including 70,126 already dismissed), with 441 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 350 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 416 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

According to the latest tally, there are 5,524,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,689,852 in the U.S., 363,211 in Brazil, 353, 427 in Russia, 261, 184 in the U.K and 235,400 in Spain, with a total of 345, 359 deaths as of Tuesday.