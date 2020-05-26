國內航空首例！長榮兩機師英文檢定過期遭罰15萬元 | EVA Air pilots face huge fines due to expired English language certificates

【看CP學英文】民航局近日公布今年4月份違規事件裁罰名單，其中，長榮航空2名機師因無線電溝通英語專業能力檢定過期，仍執行國際線飛航任務，各遭罰新台幣9萬元與6萬元，合計15萬元。

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) recently fined two EVA Air pilots — NT$90,000 (US$3,003) and NT$60,000 (US$2,002), respectively — for continuing to fly international flights even though their English radio communication certifications had already expired.

民航局表示，該案因公司內部證照有效日期輸入錯誤，而兩名機師以及公司也未發現檢定逾期，創下國內航空業首例因英語證照逾期而裁罰的案例。

The CAA said it was the first time in the domestic airline industry that they awarded penalties for overdue English language licenses.

The CAA added that an error in the company’s records resulted in both EVA Air and the pilots being unaware of the certificates’ overdue dates.

對此，長榮航空表示，已矯正預防措施，加強輸入資料的複查機制，並且對飛行員加強宣導檢查個人證照有效期。

In response to media inquiries, EVA Air said it has adopted some precautionary measures, strengthened the double-checking mechanism of data, and increased reminders for pilots to check the validity of their individual licenses.