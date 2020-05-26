名嘴掉陷阱遭騙200萬　老公怒撕存摺揚言離婚 | Commentator loses NT$2 million in online gambling scam

【看CP學英文】名嘴兼編劇陳玲玲近日在節目《新聞挖挖哇》透露，前陣子因疫情影響導致收入銳減，在朋友的介紹下，開始接觸國外運動賽事博弈網站，一開始利息相當可觀，不料，後來竟因負責人被抓而損失200萬。

Chen Ling-ling, a local commentator and screenwriter, recently unveiled on Taiwan TV show “News Wawawa” that her income had been drastically reduced due to the epidemic.

To increase her revenue, Chen started to bet on foreign sports gambling websites following recommendations from her friend.

It later turned out that the person in charge of the website was arrested and Chen lost NT$2 million (US$66,721).

陳玲玲表示，有天被告知「負責人被抓走」，且網站在國外，投資並無白紙黑字，沒得告也無從追查，損失約200萬。

Chen said that she was suddenly told that “the person in charge was caught.” Regretfully, she has no way to sue or trace her money because it was a foreign website and there was no written agreement between them.

老公尤國棟得知後怒撕存摺，揚言說要離婚。

After her husband knew of her setback, she said that he angrily teared up the bank passbook and said he wanted to divorce.

她在節目中自責表示：「所以我說自己真的是跟豬一樣笨。」

She further blamed herself on the show: “That’s why I said I was as stupid as a pig.”