前4月虧4億　北捷將向北市府提紓困 | Taipei Metro records NT$469 million loss in 4 months

【看CP學英文】台北捷運公司表示，今年1至4月受到新冠肺炎疫情影響，虧損4.69億元，將依減租優惠標準，向北市府提捷運系統財產租金減半的紓困申請，目前細節規劃中。

Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (Taipei Metro) lost NT$469 million from January to April this year as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The government-owned company plans to apply to the Taipei City government for a 50-percent reduction in the rent of the metro system’s property in accordance with the government’s COVID-19 relief plan.

台北捷運表示，今年前4個月運輸本業虧損新台幣11.07億元，業外（包含附屬事業等）盈餘6.38億，兩者合計虧損4.69億元。之前試圖向交通部申請紓困，但收到回覆說權責在地方，因此擬向台北市政府申請租金減半，細節尚在討論。

Taipei Metro said that in the first quarter of this year, the transportation sector suffered a near loss of NT$1.11 billion. Thanks to an external surplus of NT$638 million from subsidiaries, the combined loss overt the first four months of the year totaled NT$469 million.

Previous attempts to apply for relief funds from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) failed, however, as the company is under the authority of the local government.

Taipei Metro, therefore, applied to the Taipei City Government for a 50-percent rent reduction, the details of which are still being discussed.