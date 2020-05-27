EVA Air pilots fined for expired English language certificates

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) recently fined two EVA Air pilots — NT$90,000 (US$3,003) and NT$60,000 (US$2,002), respectively — for flying abroad even though their English radio communication certifications had already expired.

The CAA said it was the first time in the domestic airline industry that they awarded penalties for overdue English language licenses.

The CAA added that an error in the company’s records resulted in both EVA Air and the pilots being unaware of the certificates’ overdue dates.

In response to media inquiries, EVA Air said it has adopted some precautionary measures, strengthened the double-checking mechanism of data, and increased reminders for pilots to check the validity of their individual licenses.