JK羅琳推免費線上童書　網狂敲碗：哈利波特續集？｜JK Rowling to publish new free children’s book online

Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' in London, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

【看CP學英文】哈利波特作者JK羅琳於今(27)日宣布將出版免費線上童書 “The Icakbog”供疫情間在家隔離的爸媽與孩子共讀。

Jk Rowling is going to publish a new children’s book online called “The Ickabog” for children and parents stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

羅琳在推特分享，這本書原先為她寫給自己孩子的床邊故事，也補充到這本並非哈利波特續集，而是另外獨立創作出的故事。

In a series of tweets, Rowling announced that the book was originally a bedtime story for her two children, and is a stand-alone book, not related to the Harry Potter series.

羅琳說自已的孩子長大後，此童書的手寫稿也被放置閣樓裡，而她也在寫完哈利波特系列後專注在於成人讀物上，直到近日才將這本童書從家裡挖出。

Rowling said that the story had been sitting in her attic for years now, and she had focused on writing adult books after the world-renowned Harry Potter series.

Drafts of “The Ickabog” (Twitter/JK Rowling)
據羅琳解釋，”The Ickabog”是一本給7-9歲兒通的書，內容涉及「真相」和「濫用權力」等議題。羅琳將於接下來的週一到週五陸續刊登一到兩章節，直到7月10日結束。

Described as a story about “truth and abuse of power” for children ages 7-9, “The Ickabog” is set to be published for free online every week, with one or two chapters per weekday, and ending on July 10.

“The Ickabog”的前兩章節將於今日幾小時後上線，而讀者不需付費或登記就可以在羅琳開放的網頁上閱讀此書。

The first two chapters of “The Ickabog” will be live in a couple of hours, Rowling tweeted, and fans can read the new book online without registration at a new website launched today.

