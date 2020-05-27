JK羅琳推免費線上童書　網狂敲碗：哈利波特續集？｜JK Rowling to publish new free children’s book online

【看CP學英文】哈利波特作者JK羅琳於今(27)日宣布將出版免費線上童書 “The Icakbog”供疫情間在家隔離的爸媽與孩子共讀。

Jk Rowling is going to publish a new children’s book online called “The Ickabog” for children and parents stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

羅琳在推特分享，這本書原先為她寫給自己孩子的床邊故事，也補充到這本並非哈利波特續集，而是另外獨立創作出的故事。

In a series of tweets, Rowling announced that the book was originally a bedtime story for her two children, and is a stand-alone book, not related to the Harry Potter series.

羅琳說自已的孩子長大後，此童書的手寫稿也被放置閣樓裡，而她也在寫完哈利波特系列後專注在於成人讀物上，直到近日才將這本童書從家裡挖出。

Rowling said that the story had been sitting in her attic for years now, and she had focused on writing adult books after the world-renowned Harry Potter series.

據羅琳解釋，”The Ickabog”是一本給7-9歲兒通的書，內容涉及「真相」和「濫用權力」等議題。羅琳將於接下來的週一到週五陸續刊登一到兩章節，直到7月10日結束。

Described as a story about “truth and abuse of power” for children ages 7-9, “The Ickabog” is set to be published for free online every week, with one or two chapters per weekday, and ending on July 10.

“The Ickabog”的前兩章節將於今日幾小時後上線，而讀者不需付費或登記就可以在羅琳開放的網頁上閱讀此書。

The first two chapters of “The Ickabog” will be live in a couple of hours, Rowling tweeted, and fans can read the new book online without registration at a new website launched today.