老外看台灣／南非英語老師吐心聲　「這三點」讓住臺老外很困擾 | Taiwan expat shares insight into the most bother things foreigners may encounter

【看CP學英文】來自南非的Nathan Kactor已經深耕台灣超過10年，娶了妻子生了兩個小孩，對這塊土地已經相當熟悉。回想20多歲那年，迫切想要離開家鄉出國冒險的Nathan得知了在台任教英文的機會，毅然決然買了張機票就飛來，一待就待了超過10年。

Originally from South Africa, Nathan Kactor who has lived in Taiwan for over 10 years, has been married and raised two children. He has been quite familiar with the land.

Back in his 20s, Nathan, desperate to leave his hometown and venture abroad, learned of the opportunity to teach English in Taiwan. Then, he immediately bought an airline ticket and flew here, staying for over 10 years.

Nathan來台後深深愛上台灣的人、事、物，想讓世界看見台灣的美好，因此創立YouTube頻道，「This is Taiwan」。對於許多外國人來說，台灣相較其他同樣位在遙遠東方的鄰居（日本、南韓）較不為人知。為了開啟世界了解寶島的一扇窗，身為兩個小孩的爸，他忙著照顧小孩之外，每日利用僅剩的些許時間剪輯影片，以他親身經驗，深度討論關於台灣的文化、風景。

After coming to Taiwan, Nathan fell in love with the people, culture and everything in Taiwan. To give people a window into Taiwan and a sense of what life is like in the far east, he created a YouTube channel, “This is Taiwan,” in which he shared high-quality videos about his insights into the island.

In his bio, he wrote that “because Taiwan is not as well-known as some of her neighboring countries, these videos aim to shine a light on Taiwan and make Taiwan more accessible to everyone.”

However, as a working father with two kids, he can only apply himself to making videos for a few hours a day, at best.

上週五，Nathan發布影片，標題為「Do Foreigners really LOVE Taiwan？外國人愛台灣嗎」，探討外國人最無法習慣台灣的五大因素。然而，當然這並不是絕對的，外國人來自哪裡、住在台灣的什麼地方等因素也必須考慮進去。

Last Friday, Nathan released a video titled “Do Foreigners Really LOVE Taiwan?” that explores the five factors that make foreigners most uncomfortable with Taiwan.

首先，他不諱言的點出「交通」讓許多外國人感到困擾，但他本人在台騎摩托車、開車已10年，對他來說不造成困擾。

First, he pointed out that the “traffic” really frustrates many foreigners. Yet, he has been riding scooters and driving in Taiwan for 10 years. For him, the traffic does not bother him.

第二點最令外國人受不了的是濕濕熱熱的天氣。就他觀察，每到夏天大多數人早上9點到下午3.4點都會待在室內，因為天氣相當炎熱難耐。

The second point that is unbearable to foreigners is the intense heat and humidity in summer. As far as he observes, most people stay indoors every summer from 9 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m. because the weather is quite hot and unbearable in summer.

至於第三點則引起最多人共鳴，就連許多台灣網友看完也紛紛回應道，「你說的很中肯」、「100% agree with you」。

As for the third point, it resonated with most people. Many Taiwanese netizens responded, “You are very pertinent” and “100% agree with you”.

最後，Nathan也強調，每個地方都不會是完美的，但對他來說，「台灣是個很棒的國家，而且優點絕對多過於缺點。」

Finally, Nathan also stresses that no place will be perfect, but for him, “Taiwan is a really awesome country and the pros definitely outweigh the cons.” However, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, he added.

讓我們一起看看Nathan對台灣精闢的分析吧！

Let’s take a look at Nathan’s incisive analysis of Taiwan!

