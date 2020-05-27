本土45天零確診達陣　419人解除隔離 | Taiwan reports no local infections for 45 straight days

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(27)日表示，國內今日無新增病例，昨(26)日新增310例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報71,405例(含70,330例排除)，其中441例確診，分別為350例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，419人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 441.

Another 310 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 71,405 (including 70,330 already dismissed), with 441 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 350 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 419 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心指出，全球累計5,612,601例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,708,378例、巴西374,898例、俄羅斯362,342例、英國265,227例及西班牙236,259例為多；病例中349,060例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 5,612,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,708,378 in the U.S., 374,898 in Brazil, 362, 342 in Russia, 265, 227 in the U.K and 236,259 in Spain, with a total of 349, 060 deaths as of Wednesday.