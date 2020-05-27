JK Rowling releases free children’s book online

TAIPEI (The China Post) — J.K. Rowling has published a new children’s book online, called “The Ickabog” for children and parents, stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Rowling announced that the book was originally a bedtime story for her two children, and is a stand-alone book, not related to the Harry Potter series.

Rowling said that the story had been sitting in her attic for years now, as she had focused on writing adult books after the world-renowned Harry Potter series.

Described as a story about “truth and abuse of power” for children ages 7-9, “The Ickabog” is published for free online every week, with one or two chapters per weekday, and ending on July 10.

The first two chapters of “The Ickabog” are already available and fans can read the new book online without registration at a new website launched today.