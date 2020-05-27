JK Rowling releases free children’s book online

By Vivian Hsiao, The China Post |
Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' in London, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — J.K. Rowling has published a new children’s book online, called “The Ickabog” for children and parents, stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Rowling announced that the book was originally a bedtime story for her two children, and is a stand-alone book, not related to the Harry Potter series.

Rowling said that the story had been sitting in her attic for years now, as she had focused on writing adult books after the world-renowned Harry Potter series.

Drafts of “The Ickabog” (Twitter/JK Rowling)
Drafts of “The Ickabog” (Twitter/JK Rowling)

Described as a story about “truth and abuse of power” for children ages 7-9, “The Ickabog” is published for free online every week, with one or two chapters per weekday, and ending on July 10.

The first two chapters of “The Ickabog” are already available and fans can read the new book online without registration at a new website launched today.

Read More from The China Post