Face mask price may jump to NT$10 after export ban lifted

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The market price of local face masks may jump to NT$10 (US$0.33) per piece after the central government lifts the ban on exports on June 1, according to a leading face mask producer who anticipates a spike in the price of the raw materials.

Cheng, the chairman of Motex Group based in Chunghua County, central Taiwan, told Chinese-language media that retail stores might still offer masks at a discount price after the lifting of the export ban.

The chairman said Motex Group has already received many orders from overseas customers to confirm when they will be able to ship their products.

The current orders are scheduled until the end of the year, including 200 million pieces in the U.S., 30 million pieces in Europe, 20 million in Japan and 10 million in Hong Kong, he added.

Yet, the price of masks for export is 3 times the price for domestic sales in Taiwan, he added.

Some said Taiwan could have earned more money from abroad if the government had opened up export sales earlier.

In response to the concern, Cheng stressed the government had epidemic prevention considerations. He expects continuous demand for face masks due to the global pandemic.