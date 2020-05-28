Island-hopping among natural wonders — Matsu Islands’ magical fluorescent sea

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Located on the northwest of the Taiwan Strait under the jurisdiction of Lianjiang County, the Matsu Islands is just a short swim away from the Chinese mainland.

In the past, it had served as an outpost for defending Taiwan and the Penghu Islands, and its traditional architecture is distinct from the rest of Taiwan.

This “string of pearls” floating in the Pacific, comprised of sea-side mountain towns, has earned its reputation as Taiwan’s “Little Greece”.

When talking about this island chain, it’s impossible not to mention the Blue Tears, hailed by CNN as one of the world’s “15 natural wonders.”

Mainly blooming during peak season between March-September and April-June, the special nocturnal algae on the sea’s surface emits a magical azure glow when stimulated, creating an unforgettable dream-like landscape of “blue tears”.

The island of Matsu is composed of dozens of islands and four townships, of which Nangan is the largest island and its political and economic center.

Accommodation in Nangan is relatively convenient, and island-hopping by boat is easy. There are two ways to reach the Matsu Islands: either an 8-hour or so boat ride from Keelung city to Nangan, or the faster way, flying from the international airports of Songshan or Taichung to Nangan (40-50 minutes).

Nangan Island’s area only reaches 10.64 square kilometers, and although it can be toured in just one afternoon by motorbike, it contains the most well-preserved traditional stone houses, vast mountain views, and breathtaking blue sea.

Planning a 3-day and 2-night tour from Nangan to Beigan makes for an ideal trip.