Little Liu Qiu has it all: A dive into coral reefs and luscious seafood

Discovering the charm of Southern Taiwan: Xiao Liu Qiu and Qijin

By Liana Lai, 4-Way Voice translated by Chen Wen-yu, special to The China Post |
Xiao Liu Qiu’s beautiful coast （Courtesy of Lambai Island B&B information website）

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Little Liu Qiu (琉球) is an island off the southwest coast of the Taiwan mainland. With its beautiful coral reefs and unique intertidal ecosystem, this island paradise is surely the perfect tourist destination, whether you fancy water activities like snorkeling or a relaxed stroll along the coast.

On the way there or back, be sure to stop by “Qijin,” Kaohsiung, for the freshest seafood. Grab a bike and take some time to enjoy the charm of laid-back summer in Southern Taiwan.

An underwater excursion between the reefs

Once you arrive by ferry at the Baishawei Fishing Harbor in Xiao Liu Qiu, visit one of the scooter rentals and start exploring! With a scooter, you can easily go around the island and capture all its unique sceneries with your own eyes, including Huapingyan (Vase Rock), Duziping intertidal zone, and the island’s mystery snorkeling spots.

If you are lucky, you might get a close encounter with sea turtles! But watch out, you could face a fine for touching them! When the sun sets, enjoy a breezy summer twilight on the island.

The famous Huapingyan (Vase Rock) is a top tourist destination in Little Liu Qiu.（Courtesy of 勇闖大鵬灣幸福小琉球Facebook)
Baishawei Fishing Harbor. (Courtesy of 勇闖大鵬灣幸福小琉球Facebook)
Diverse sea creatures you will find in the Duziping intertidal zone. (Courtesy of 勇闖大鵬灣幸福小琉球Facebook)
A “Spanish dancer” (Hexabranchus sanguineus) spotted at the intertidal zone of Xiao Liu Qiu (Courtesy of Pingtung County Government)
Little Liu Qiu is known as a paradise for snorkeling (Courtesy of Pingtung County Government)
Adorable sea turtles on the beach. (Courtesy of Pingtung County Government)

Local food and harbor experience at Qijin

Wrap up your day in Qijin District, Kaohsiung, where you will find Kaohsiung Lighthouse, a much-loved spot for photos.

With a bike, go around the district and stop by the Qijin seafood market, and you are in for a treat! After dinner, watch the sun gradually sets behind Qujin Beach, the perfect grand finale for your trip.

Qijin offers the Taiwanese harbor experience with a seafood market and a stunning coastal view (Shutterstock)
