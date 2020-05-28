Summer here I come! The best food spots along the North, East, and South Coast of Taiwan

Discovering beach restaurants along the North, East, and South Coast you don’t want to miss

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Summer is just around the corner! The Discover Taiwan team is more than excited and will be showing you the beaches you should not miss and Taiwan’s unique coastal sceneries.

Of course, with the true Taiwanese spirit, we shall not miss out on the food. Keep reading for the ultimate guide of beach restaurants and spots along the coasts of Taiwan, satisfying to the heart and palate.

Three delicious and Instagram-worthy restaurants on the North Coast

For a trip on the North Coast,【Quiet B. Days靠北過日子】is the perfect place for great meals and drinks, and a diverse selection of activities. With a reservation, you can book yourself an ocean rafting experience or even a camping spot along the beach! What’s not to love about having both fun and good food?

If you are close by the Baisha Bay Laomei and Green Reef, treat yourself for a dinner with a view at “Le cow” (公雞咖啡) and “Villa sugar.”

“Le coq” is known for its vintage interior design and beautiful lighting set up along the beach for you to capture an Instagram-worthy photo. While “Villa sugar” brings you a Bali-like ambient, a relaxed place for some simple yet tasty meals.

Ultimate relaxation on the East Coast

Having a blue day? Why not visit the beach for a mood lift? 【Dulan Cape Cafe都蘭海角】got you covered! This is where you can enjoy the beach but also an infinity pool surrounded by an extensive grassy plain, as well as a selection of chef specials, such as seafood paella.

Farmer’s market takes place around the area sometimes, where you can find aboriginal handicrafts, fresh fruits and vegetables, and food stalls.

Summer is sipping mango smoothie under coconut trees

Taiwan is known as the “Kingdom of Fruit” by many. The South especially has some of the sweetest and juiciest ones. Located in Fangshan Township of Pingtung County in the south of Taiwan, “Magic Coffee” (魔幻咖啡) is where you will find luscious mango smoothie to cool you right down.

Besides mango smoothie, the restaurant also offers a variety of dishes. Smoothie, delicious food, and summer breeze under coconut trees– this is the definition of summer in Taiwan.