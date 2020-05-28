川普指控扯到爆！　 竟引燃社群媒體大戰 | Facebook CEO butt heads with Twitter over Trump tweet censor

【看CP學英文】臉書執行長馬克・祖克柏於週三批評推特近日於美國總統川普兩篇評論郵寄投票有舞弊之嫌，選票可能會被偽造、代簽的推文下，附上警示連結「取得郵寄投票的真實資訊」。

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg condemned Twitter on Wednesday for adding fact-check tabs under U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding @POTUS’s assertions that mail-voting increases voter fraud on Wednesday.

祖克柏在與福斯新聞的訪談中表示他認為社群媒體不應是「真理的裁決者」，所以不該管制使用者貼文。

During an interview with Fox News Channel, Zuckerberg said he believes social media platforms should avoid policing content as they “shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth.”

福斯主持人Dana Perino向其他媒體表示，祖克柏指出臉書通常會先衡量，除非有可能立即危害人身安全，否則臉書不會主動干預、審查供開發布的貼文。

Fox News host, Dana Perino, is quoted by the media to have been told by Zuckerberg that Facebook refuses to intervene unless the posts pose a threat of imminent harm.

根據外媒報導，臉書使用第三方事實查核機構，且其社群守則中點出，政治人物的貼文或廣告一般不被納入事實查核組織的審查範圍內。

According to foreign media, Facebook uses third-party fact-checkers, and claims under their website policies that “posts and ads from politicians are generally not subjected to fact-checking.”

祖克柏的這番言論直擊社群媒體對手推特對於川普貼文的審查。事後，川普也反擊再次表示社群媒體想噤聲保守派。

Zuckerberg’s comment was a direct hit towards Twitter as they recently added disclaimers to Trump’s tweets, which led to Trump lashing out and reiterating his belief that social media platforms are trying to silence conservative voices.

針對推特的舉動，川普指控其在干擾2020的美國總統大選，同時也在遏殺言論自由。

Regarding Twitter’s actions, Trump accused the platform of “interfering with the 2020 election,” and “stifling free speech.”