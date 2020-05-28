Expat unveils most annoying things about Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Nathan Kactor from South Africa has lived here for over 10 years. He is married and has two children; and, more importantly, he is quite familiar with Taiwan.

Back in his 20s, Nathan was desperate to leave his hometown and venture abroad; he learned of the opportunity to teach English in Taiwan; and, he immediately bought an airline ticket to Taiwan.

Since his arrival, Nathan has been in love with the local people, the culture, and everything in between. To give foreigners some insights about Taiwan and a sense of what life is like in the far east, he created a YouTube channel, “This is Taiwan,” in which he shares high-quality videos about his new homeland.

“Because Taiwan is not as well-known as some of its neighboring countries, these videos aim to shine a light on Taiwan and make it more accessible to everyone,” he wrote in his bio.

As a working father with two kids, he can only apply himself to making videos for a few hours a day, at best.

Last Friday, Nathan released a new video titled “Do Foreigners Really LOVE Taiwan?” that explores the three factors that make foreigners most uncomfortable with Taiwan.

First, he pointed out that local “traffic” that really frustrates most foreigners. Yet, he has been riding scooters and driving in Taiwan for 10 years. For him, the traffic does not bother him anymore.

The second point that is unbearable to foreigners is the intense heat and humidity in summer. As far as he observes, most people stay indoors every summer from 9 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m. because the weather is quite hot and unbearable.

The third point is about air pollution. This resonates with most people. Many Taiwanese netizens responded, “You are very pertinent” and “100% agree with you.”

Finally, Nathan also stressed that no place is perfect, but for him, “Taiwan is a really awesome country and the pros definitely outweigh the cons.” However, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, he added.

Let’s take a look at Nathan’s incisive analysis of Taiwan!

Follow Nathan Kactor

Original video link

Facebook

YouTube Channel