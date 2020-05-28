鐵道迷看過來！　台東「最美高架鐵路」正式通車｜Spectacular railroad opens in eastern Taiwan

【看CP學英文】「最美火車站」台東多良車站在全長2.7公里高架鐵道鋪軌及切軌完成後，多良1號隧道今天凌晨0時正式走入歷史。火車經過懸空行駛在曲線型新高架鐵道，宛如巨龍漂浮在海面上。

After the completion of the 2.7-kilometer-long elevated railway track laying and cutting, the Duoliang No. 1 Tunnel officially entered in service in the early hours Thursday bringing trains on the curved new elevated railway, like a giant dragon floating above the sea.

環島鐵路鐵路電氣化最後一哩路台東段，其中多良段2.7公里改道，沿著海邊架設高架鐵道，銜接「最美的火車站」多良火車站，歷時3年的工程今天終於完工通車。

The Taitung section was the last stretch of the round-island railroad electrified project. The last mile of the Taitung section, of which 2.7 km of the Duoliang section was diverted and an elevated railway line was erected along the seashore to connect with — Duoliang Railway Station — the “most beautiful railway station.”

The project took 3 years to complete.

東工處第四工程段指出，當初鐵道設計時特別考慮美麗海景，將電線桿設在山邊，「電線桿才不會一直在眼前晃過」。也讓鐵道迷大讚能輕鬆取景，拍下漂亮照片。

The Railway Bureau said that when the railroad was first designed, they set the utility poles on the mountainside so that “the poles won’t keep dangling in front of the passengers.” Besides, tourists can also capture good pictures of wide sea views.