好消息！連七天零確診　只剩14人住院中｜Taiwan CECC loosens restrictions on hospital visitations

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(28)日表示，國內今日無新增病例。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 441.

指揮官陳時中更加碼宣布，住院逾七天者及兒童病房、身心障礙患者，有條件解禁探病限制，可每天探視一次，且每次一小時。

In addition to this good news, health minister Chen Shih-chung said that those who have been hospitalized for more than seven days, kids in children’s wards and physically or mentally disabled patients are conditionally exempt from the visitation restrictions and are allowed one one-hour visit per day.

陳時中說，家屬仍須在醫院公布的固定時段探視，「雖然探病開放仍有限，但是病人住院時間較長確實更需要親人陪伴，幫助心情平穩。」

However, family members still have to follow hospital visiting hours, Chen said, adding that patients who have been hospitalized for some time do need the company and support of their loved ones to help them through their stay.

昨(27)日新增185例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報71,581例(含70,616例排除)，其中441例確診，分別為350例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，420人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

Another 185 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 71,581 (including 70,616 already dismissed), with 441 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 350 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 420 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心指出，全球累計5,709,022例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,727,153例、巴西391,222例、俄羅斯370,680例、英國267,240例及西班牙236,769例為多；病例中354,094例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 5,709,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,727,153 in the U.S., 391,222 in Brazil, 370, 680 in Russia, 267, 240 in the U.K and 236,769 in Spain, with a total of 354, 094 deaths as of Thursday.