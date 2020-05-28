台灣將解除口罩出口禁令　日本網民準備爆買臺製口罩 | Gold rush? Demand for MIT face masks surges in Japan

【看CP學英文】中央疫情指揮中心表示，口罩禁令最快將於6月1日解禁，台灣口罩廠商可望在國內自由銷售口罩，或是選擇外銷。世界各國疫情仍相對嚴峻，口罩需求量高，而MIT口罩品質優良，自宣佈將解除口罩禁令後，國內口罩大廠已經接到來自各國大量訂單。其中，近鄰日本更是不容忽視的龐大市場，許多日本網友表示已經迫不及待要搶購台灣口罩。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) plans to lift the ban on masks exports on June 1, meaning that local mask manufacturers are getting ready to sell masks freely across markets.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the demand for high-quality masks is high, especially “Made in Taiwan” masks which have an excellent reputation. There is, therefore, little wonder domestic manufacturers have received a large number of orders from countries since the CECC’s announcement.

Among potential customers, Japan is a huge market that cannot be ignored, and many Japanese have already expressed their excitement about buying Taiwan’s mask.

根據NHK報導，由於日本國內口罩需求量不斷升高，四月的紡織品進口量大幅提升，包括口罩在內總紡織品進口市值高達1160億日圓（約新台幣323億）。此數據整整比去年同期高出十倍。

According to NHK, Japan’s textile imports surged in April, fuelled by growing demand for face masks.

The latest trade data from the finance ministry show that imports of textile goods, including face masks, hit 116 billion yen, or just over US$1 billion, ten times higher than in the same month last year.

報導內也提到，日本口罩進口有95%來自中國，其次是越南。

More importantly, 95 percent of Japanese mask imports come from China, followed by Vietnam.

近日，日本《Yahoo.jp》報導台灣將於6月1日開放口罩出口，引起日本網友熱議。部分網友表示國內非常缺口罩，台灣製口罩比中國的品質好太多，期待未來能買到MIT高品質口罩。

Recently, “Yahoo.jp” reported that Taiwan will open the export of masks on June 1, causing heated discussions among Japanese. Some commented that the quality of Taiwan-made masks is much better than China’s, saying that they have been looking forward to purchasing the MIT masks.