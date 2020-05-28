Discover Tainan’s most Insta-worthy Starbucks!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Are you tired of going to the same places every time you go to Tainan? Check out the newly opened Starbucks in Jiali District!

The building is the first of its kind in Taiwan to be centered on rosewood trees and surrounded by greenery outdoors, while the exterior is clad in white steel walls. The photos of the new Starbuck have taken the internet by storm since its grand opening on May 10.

Located on the arterial road running from Jiali to Qigu, the two-story store offers more than 100 seats for visitors and tourists to rest and enjoy coffee in a greenery coffee house.

Walking into the store, you will see the patined walls inspired by the sunset view of the Qigu salt mountain.

Jiali Starbucks is the first branch in the south to introduce freshly baked bread. You can enjoy the natural atmosphere while sipping a cup of coffee and enjoying some fresh delights.

The new Starbucks is definitely on the list of must-see destinations in Tainan.

Address: No. 1, Xinsheng E. Rd., Jiali Dist., Tainan City 722, Taiwan