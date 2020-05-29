誰能遵守？日本樂園一新規定眾人傻眼｜No Screaming: Japan amusement parks reopen with new COVID-19 guidelines

【看CP學英文】喜愛玩刺激遊樂設施的人若於今年前往日本遊樂園可能無法遵照他們的遊樂園疫情因應辦法規定。

Lovers of thrilling amusement park rides will have a tough time following Japan’s new regulations that ask visitors to keep quiet while riding attractions.

日本遊樂園近期陸續重新開放，然因應新冠病毒，新規定也被擬出，包括園區內體溫測量、保持社交距離、園區內需佩戴口罩和定期的器材消毒等。

Japan’s amusement parks have begun to reopen with new COVID-19 guidelines, including temperature checks, maintaining social distances, requirement of face masks and routine sanitization of rides and facilities.

然而，其中一項規定竟是「建議」遊客搭乘室內或戶外遊樂設施時禁止尖叫。

However, one such guideline includes a suggestion that guests refrain from screaming or cheering while on thrill-rides, both indoors and outdoors.

根據CNN報導，新規定中也強烈建議員工和遊客縮短對話時間，並要求他們以「微笑的眼睛、手勢等」來與遊客溝通。

The guidelines also suggest employees and guests keep conversations short, with the parks informing employees to use a “combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors” according to CNN’s report.

近日日本解除緊急狀態，東西遊樂園協會即隨之公布這一系列新規。

The new rules were issued by the East and West Japan Theme Park Associations and came after the lifting of state of emergency in Japan.