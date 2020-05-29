老外帶路／Meghan士林夜市初體驗　大啖臭豆腐一秒戀愛| Meghan’s First Visit to the Shilin Night Market: Stinky Tofu Wins Her Heart

「夜市」是台灣最具特色的觀光產業之一，便宜美味的小吃種類豐富，綿延整條街的小吃攤燈火通明，每到夜裡總是人聲鼎沸。

Night markets is one of Taiwan’s most distinctive tourism industries. Offering a wide variety of cheap and delicious snacks, brightly lit food stalls stretch along the entire street, beaconing throngs of people every single night. 美國部落客Meghan第一次體驗台灣夜市文化就被這個美食天堂迷住，她透過鏡頭記錄下這些令人垂涎的街頭小吃。 Meghan, an American blogger, was fascinated by this food paradise the first time she experienced Taiwan’s night market culture, recording these much-coveted street snacks through her camera lens.

來到士林夜市，好奇的Meghan大膽的嘗遍豬血糕、藥燉排骨、滷肉飯、小籠包等小吃，就連讓許多外國人怯步的臭豆腐她都欣然嘗試。意想不到的是，她嚐過後竟讚不絕口，說道：「它吃起來的味道跟聞起來完全不同！好希望能在吃一次。」

At the Shilin Night Market, curiosity leads her to boldly taste snacks such as pig’s blood cake, stewed pork ribs, braised pork rice, soup dumplings, and even the stinky tofu that makes many foreigners cringe. Surprisingly, after tasting it, she loved it, saying: “It tastes completely different from the smell! I want to try it again.”

另一個讓Meghan一吃就愛上的是「剉冰」，她大讚道：「我本來就喜歡吃甜食，剉冰上面有好多配料可以加，而且便宜又大碗，超級划算。」吃不夠的她還特地跑了兩家不同的冰店，就是要吃個過癮。

The other snack that won her over was bingbing (shaved ice), commenting: “I’ve always liked sweet stuff. These are cheap, big bowls with lots of ingredients on top of the ice. It’s super worth it.” Addicted, she just couldn’t get enough of it and actually ran to two different bingbing stalls to get some more.

台北的夜市小吃打開了Meghan的味蕾，是一次充滿驚奇的初體驗。Meghan的身影在熙攘的人群中穿梭，熱鬧的士林夜市在她的鏡頭底下充滿魅力，因為總有探索不完的驚喜。

Surprised by her first experience, Taipei’s night market snacks opened up Meghan ’s taste buds as she wandered through the crowds of Shilin Night Market’s lively atmosphere. There are always surprises to explore here, as her camera captures all the excitement in the air.