連48天無確診破功　再爆新增一境外移入案例｜Taiwan reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(29)日公布國內新增1例境外移入COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例(案442)，為20多歲男性，今(2020)年2月赴俄羅斯就學，5月25日晚間(台灣時間5月26日凌晨)與其他95名國人集體搭機至日本轉機返台。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday reported 1 new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 442.

Case 442 is a man in his twenties who had been studying in Russia since February and returned to Taiwan on May 26, along with 95 other Taiwan nationals.

指揮中心指出，個案於5月15日起出現喉嚨痛症狀，16日出現嗅覺喪失及全身倦怠等症狀，26日入境時主動通報，由機場檢疫人員採檢後送至集中檢疫所隔離，檢驗結果雖為陰性，但因個案曾有嗅覺異常情形，為求慎重，昨(28)日進行二採，於今日確診，目前於醫院隔離治療中。

According to the CECC, the man experienced symptoms of a sore throat on May 15; he began losing his sense of smell and felt fatigued the next day.

Upon arriving in Taiwan, he immediately reported his symptoms to health authorities and was subsequently placed under quarantine.

After a second testing, his infection was confirmed today, and he is currently under isolation at an undisclosed hospital.

國內昨(28)日新增169例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報71,750例(含70,790例排除)，其中442例確診(今日新增案442)，分別為351例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，420人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

Another 169 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 71,750 (including 70,790 already dismissed), with 442 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 351 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 420 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心指出，全球累計5,819,082例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,749,265例、巴西411,821例、俄羅斯379,051例、英國269,127例及西班牙237,906例為多；病例中358,941例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 5,819,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,749,265 in the U.S., 411,821 in Brazil, 379, 051 in Russia, 269, 127 in the U.K and 237,906 in Spain, with a total of 358, 941 deaths as of Friday.