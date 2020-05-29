蔡總統訪銅鑼灣書店　已成立專案工作小組助港人 | Taiwan president visits Hong Kong bookstore owner and announces new task force

【看CP學英文】總統蔡英文今天造訪位於台北中山區的銅鑼灣書店，拜訪曾受北京迫害的書店創辦人林榮基。蔡總統說，感謝林榮基對香港人權自由民主的堅持，並強調已成立專案工作小組協助港人。

President Tsai Ing-wen visited the Causeway Bay Bookstore in Taipei’s Zhongshan district on Friday to meet with Lam Wing-kee, the founder of the bookstore who moved to Taiwan after his business was closed.

President Tsai thanked Lam for his advocating on human rights, freedom and democracy in Hong Kong, and stressed that she has set up a task force to help the Hong Kong people.

蔡總統說，今天主要是拜訪林榮基，並代表台灣人表達歡迎之意。他離鄉背井到台灣創業，開了一個非常有特色的書店，「所以我們來親身體會一下，在整個過程當中，香港的人民所經歷的這些挑戰」。

President Tsai said the main purpose of her visit was to welcome him on behalf of the Taiwanese people. He left his hometown to start his own business in Taiwan and opened a very unique bookstore, “so we can experience, first-hand, the challenges that people in Hong Kong have gone through.”

蔡總統說，相信很多台灣人希望向他表達溫暖之意，希望林榮基可以在這裡一起為自由民主發展努力。

President Tsai said she believed that many Taiwanese want Lam to feel at home here, and expressed hopes that Lam would continue his fight for the development of freedom and democracy here in Taiwan.

蔡總統提到，這趟同時也是來了解準備來台的香港人或在台港人的需求，了解他們需要什麼特別的協助。

President Tsai added that the trip was also to understand the needs of Hong Kong people preparing to come to Taiwan or Hong Kong people already in Taiwan, and what special assistance they need.

對此，林榮基表示，要謝謝台灣朋友，謝謝蔡總統。

To this, Lam said he would like to thank his Taiwanese friends and President Tsai.