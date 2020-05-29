騎電動車勇闖花蓮秘境　還有專屬攝影師拍網美照｜Unveiling Hualien’s secret spots, a favorite of Taiwan celebs

今年IG以及FB都網友瘋狂 私人專業攝影師隨行拍出IG網美照秘境｜A private photographer’s photos have become this year’s sensation on Facebook and Instagram.

【看CP學英文】今年IG以及FB網友討論最熱烈的一組照片，竟然有人騎著掃把在海平面上飛翔，還坐在懸浮於半空中的鞦韆上，如魔法般的美麗景致，引起廣大網友瘋狂轉發搜尋，原來這些照片都是來自於花蓮，連在地人都不見得知道，開車到不了的秘境。

Some seem to fly over the sea on a broomstick, while others sit on a swing suspended in midair — these have become this year’s most talked-about photos among Instagram and Facebook netizens in Taiwan.

Spurred on by magical background scenery, netizens franticly forwarded and searched for their location. The results all pointed to Hualien County, to secret corners where not even locals recognize, and cars can’t reach it.

循著IG以及FB網美發文打卡的蛛絲馬跡，才發現，這些網美都是跟著花蓮逍遙遊的達哥，騎著可愛的電動車去探訪這些秘境，全程不但有專業的導遊講解帶領，竟然還有隨行的攝影師帶著專業的攝影裝備，幫大家拍出超專業的網美照片，這趟輕鬆完成來回約一個半小時的網美秘境逍遙遊，租借電動車每輛只要800元，就讓你拍好，拍滿，享受當明星般的旅遊拍照樂趣。

Following the clues behind these much-shared photos, people realized these internet celebrities were all led there by Hualien Getaway guide, Honda, riding adorable electric scooters the whole way.

Not only did an expert tour guide come along, but so did a professional photographer, snapping highly mesmerizing photos of the online stars. A round-trip to this hidden getaway only takes a breezy hour and a half, and renting a scooter only costs NT$800.

這趟IG網美打卡的花蓮私房景點逍遙遊，第一站就從花蓮港旁的向日廣場集合，先與南歐風格建築的打卡照，然後選一台繽紛色彩的電動車，由超熱情的達哥帶隊，沿著賞鯨碼頭的自行車道，展開輕鬆愜意的VIP秘境拍照之旅。

It’s all you need to photograph to your heart’s content, sharing the same thrills and excitement as the social media stars before you.

Gathering at Sunward Plaza (向日廣場) next to Hualien’s port is the first stop to begin this Instagram-famous getaway journey.

You’ll want to snap some photos of the Southern European-style buildings, before selecting your very own colorful electric scooter.

Honda then leads the group along the whale-watching wharf’s bicycle path to begin this relaxing photo tour towards the VIP hideout.

沿著自行車道騎約5分鐘左右，來到第一個可以眺望海景的靜謐小徑，達哥率先停下，拿出掃帚、可樂瓶等道具，搖身一變成為專業沙龍攝影師，開始指導大家如何擺Pose，透過借位拍照，拍出飛天女巫效果，原來網美照都是這樣拍出來的啊！

After about 5 minutes on the bike path, Honda stops at the first quiet trail overlooking the sea, takes out props such as brooms and coke bottles, and instantly turns into a professional salon photographer.

He directs the group on how to strike just the right pose, employing forced perspective to create an optical illusion, and suddenly, the model becomes a flying witch. So, that’s how those internet stars took their pics!

續行約10分鐘，海的漸層由青綠色、湖水綠、再到寶石藍，且周圍幾乎沒有別的遊客，獨享整片大海。達哥默默的端出各種道具，透過借位拍照以及道具輔助，拍出「海球天鏡」童話故事般無邊際鏡面美照！

Continuing the ride for about 10 minutes, the sea gradually changes from turquoise, lake green to sapphire blue, and tourists are almost nowhere to be seen, leaving the entire sea for your enjoyment. Again, Honda silently brings out several props, and through the same photographic effect, he takes a beautiful picture that seems set in a fairy tale: “FloatingWater World”!

You reach the final stop after riding for about 5 minutes, arriving at the Four Eight Highland (四八高地), an area previously used for national army drills.

私房網美拍照秘境的最後一站，騎上車約5分鐘抵達四八高地。這裡曾是國軍操練的管制區，後來闢建自行車道，遊客才有機會一探秘境。四八高地標高48公尺是這條自行車道的制高點，可眺望180度七星潭月牙灣全景，Discovery頻道亦曾前來拍攝海上日出奇景，可謂是國際級美景。在這裡不但可以拍到海天一色的海景，達哥還會幫大家拍出一系列出乎意料的驚喜照片。

Later, bicycle lanes were built to give tourists the opportunity to explore this hidden gem. The path reaches a commanding position 48 meters high which overlooks the 180-degree panoramic view of Chisingtan’s Crescent Bay (七星潭月牙灣).

The Discovery Channel once came to photograph the sea at sunrise, which is an international beauty in itself. Other than photos of the skies and ocean, Honda will help visitors take wildly unique ones, as well.

這趟花蓮秘境逍遙遊體驗真的很不一樣，輕鬆騎著電動車有專人帶路，還有專業攝影師幫忙拍出網美級的照片，當天就能把這趟旅程的專業網美照傳給每個人，帶回家好好回味品味炫耀這趟VIP等級的花蓮網美拍照秘境之旅。

This hidden getaway to Hualien is truly unique. It’s easy to ride a scooter and have someone lead the way. With professional photographers to help with the picture-taking, now everyone can return home and relish in their very own “Viral Instagram Photoshoot” (VIP).

多相關資訊請參考「花蓮逍遙遊電動車、機車」臉書專頁：

https://www.facebook.com/HuaLien.HappyTraveling/

For more related information, please refer to the Facebook page of the scooter rental, Hualien Getaway Electric Vehicle (花蓮逍遙遊電動車、機車):

https://www.facebook.com/HuaLien.HappyTraveling/