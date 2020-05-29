獨／誠品書店之「最」 　誠品爆神秘半夜客｜ Who comes at midnight? Eslite Bookstore shares fun facts

【看CP學英文】敦南誠品書店至今已維持180,000小時不熄燈，蘊藏的書量也相當驚人。在它即將關門的前夕，The China Post 與大家分享誠品許多有趣的「最」和數字。通路事業群資深協理張曉玲指出此店一年總書籍有近百萬冊流通量，其中有二十萬冊是專門應用書，平均一本書在架上通常也只會停留90到100天。最貴的書則是西藏的書，一本約99萬元，而最便宜的為49元的禮物書。一年造訪敦南誠品書店的人數為40到45萬人，而書賣的最好的時段晚上6點到10點左右。

The Dunnan Eslite Bookstore has kept a running streak of keeping its light on for 180,000 hours straight and the number of books sold is even more impressive.

As closing day approaches, The China Post sat down with Senior Director of the Channel Business Group, Lynn Chang, to share some numerical fun facts of the Dunnan Eslite legacy.

Q: How many books does the Dunnan Eslite have each year?

A: Around 1 million books pass through Dunnan Eslite every year, and about 20 thousand of the 1 million are instructional books, Chang said.

Q: On average, how long does a book stay on the shelf?

A: It usually stays on for 90 to 100 days before it is replaced.

Q: What is the most expensive book ever sold at Dunnan Eslite?

A: It was a series of books about Tibet’s cultures priced at around NT$990 thousand per book.

Q: And, the most inexpensive?

A: It would be a NT$99 ‘gift book’.

Q: On average, how many people pass through the store each year?

A: About 40 to 45 thousand.

Q: When do you sell the most books at Dunnan Eslite?

A: That would be between 6pm and 10pm.

然而敦南店最大的特色「24小時不打烊」，半夜真的有顧客嗎？對此協理們分享，對於學生或是不想被打擾的客人而言，半夜來逛書店是最適合不過的時段。許多作家、廚師和明星會在晚上10點至半夜2點間光顧，尋找靈感，於安靜的「精神場所」內，不受叨擾。

When asked if customers really do come at midnight, Chang replied that midnight hours at Dunnan Eslite usually sees students or customers that don’t wish to be disturbed.

Many writers, chefs and celebrities also take advantage of the late hours to look for inspiration and browse through the bookstore.

After all, no one would think of disturbing others in this sacred “Spirit Space”.

敦南誠品書店24小時的營運方式，也成為許多過境的外國人短暫的聖所。張協理述說許多外國人待隔天的轉機，會拖著行李到書店內閱讀，省下一夜的住宿費。

Dunnan Eslite’s unusual operating hours has also become a novelty for foreigners passing through Taiwan.

Chang said that many who have layover flights may opt to hole up at the bookstore for the night to pass the time.

In this way, they not only end up saving money for accomodations, but can also get some reading done, killing two birds with one stone, Chang added.