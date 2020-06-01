Face masks available at retailers near you starting Monday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The lifting of sales ban triggered a surge in face mask orders on Monday at retail distributors and convenience stores across Taiwan.

Several 7-Eleven and OKmart opened for mask pre-order on June 1, while Family Mart and Hilife will start selling face masks on June 2.

Poya, a local drug store offering personal beauty and daily merchandise, reportedly stockpiled 1 million masks that will sell for NT$5 to NT$7 starting on June 4.

Since masks are now wrapped in plastic bags and/or paper boxes, however, authorities warned that the retail price could increase as a result — between NT$7 and NT$12 per mask.

Family Mart stockpiled 20,000 boxes of masks (50 masks per box). Starting from June 2, the masks will be available throughout 3,600 Family Mart branches across Taiwan.

One box of masks, originally worth NT$299, will be sold at NT$249 at Family Mart (plus a NT$5 membership fee).

HiLife will also start selling masks on June 2, but the price and the type of masks are not yet confirmed.

Meanwhile, the face masks ordering system launched in January 2020 will remain in place.

To this end, health authorities will requests eight million masks from manufacturers every day. The remaining masks will be available domestically and internationally.