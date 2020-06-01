零確診破功　女赴「美」出差中鏢新冠肺炎｜Taiwan reports another imported case, brings COVID-19 tally to 443

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(1)日公布國內新增1例境外移入COVID-19(新冠肺炎)病例(案443)，為50多歲女性，今(2020)年3月至美國出差，5月31日返國。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported 1 new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 443.

Case 443 is a woman in her fifties who traveled to the United States for work in March and returned to Taiwan on May 31.

指揮中心指出，個案5月18日出現發燒、流鼻水、咳嗽等症狀，21日出現嗅覺喪失情形，31日返國入境時主動通報，由機場檢疫人員安排採檢後送至集中檢疫所隔離，於今日確診，目前住院隔離治療中。

According to the CECC, the woman experienced symptoms including a sore throat, fever and coughs on May 18. Three days later, she began losing her sense of smell and reported her conditions to local authorities upon her return to Taiwan.

She was subsequently placed under quarantine and her infection was confirmed today.

She is currently under isolation at an undisclosed hospital.

國內昨(31)日新增237例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報72,319例(含71,287例排除)，其中443例確診(今日新增案443)，分別為352例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，427人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

Another 237 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 72,319 (including 71,287 already dismissed), with 443 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 352 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 427 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心指出，全球累計6,195,424例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,817,781例、巴西498,440例、俄羅斯405,843例、英國274,762例及西班牙239,429例為多；病例中371,664例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 6,195,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,817,781 in the U.S., 498,440 in Brazil, 405, 843 in Russia, 274, 762 in the U.K and 239,429 in Spain, with a total of 371, 664 deaths as of Monday.