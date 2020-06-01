Pandemic boosts foreign students’ interest in Taiwan universities

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan universities have seen a 30-percent increase in applications from foreign students from Europe and North America as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to various sources.

Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政), president of the National Chengchi University (NCCU, 台灣政治大學), announced an increase of foreign students’ applications, including students from Ivy League schools enrolled in graduate programs.

The NCCU and its sister schools overseas have also devised an exchange student program that builds on Taiwan’s successful fight against the pandemic. This partnership includes schools from the U.S., France and Germany.

Liao Ching-jong (廖慶榮), principal of the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST, 臺灣科技大學), said that 1,515 foreign students from countries in Southeast Asia, such as India, enrolled in Taiwan universities last year.

Analyst Chiao Chuan-chin (焦傳金) told Chinese-language media that numerous countries have listed Taiwan as a safe environment/place to study.

Due to the protests in Hong Kong, as well as uncertainties of China’s containment of the coronavirus, have also encouraged students from Hong Kong to attend college in Taiwan.

Having said that, the enrollment period of foreign students has already come to a close, and schools have to wait for the Ministry of Education to decide about the influx of Cantonese students this year, which might not exceed 1 percent according to estimates.