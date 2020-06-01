Over 1,000 China Airlines employees put on unpaid leave

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) released on Monday the latest data on people on unpaid leave in Taiwan — about 26,323 employees from 1,330 companies as of May 31, including 1,000 staff from the national carrier, China Airlines.

China Airlines Employees’ Union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗), said that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the recent business to plummet greatly.

The labor union has been working with the company to reduce the number of employees on furlough since early May with hopes of not laying off any employee.

Liu, however, remarked that the figures released by the MOL do not reflect the total number of people who are impacted by this situation, probably 10,000 people.

Since the salary of many employees was simply reduced, they do not count towards the total figure of people on unpaid leave.

Liu empathized that during the epidemic, most employees don’t need to be on leave, and might even need to work overtime considering current circumstances.

In this regard, China Airlines announced that they base their decision on Taiwan’s labor union.