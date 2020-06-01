Mark the int’l ‘Pride Month’ at one of these 8 LGBT bars in Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — It has been one year since Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage. With the pandemic situation improving, it is time to plan a visit to one of Taipei’s’ LGBT bars for the international “Pride Month.”

In this selection of eight popular bars, you will find creative bartending and great company. More importantly, these bars are open to anyone wanting to enjoy a colorful nightlife.

Abrazo Bistro

Abrazo, which comes from the Spanish word “hug,” is considered an “ultra-gay bar” in Taipei. The bar is a popular destination among young people thanks to the DJs playing pop music in the basement.

You might have to line up to get in on Fridays or Saturdays, but the friendly atmosphere and diverse clientele make Abrazo a top destination in Taipei.

Address: No. 198, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Taipei City

Bacio Taipei

If you are looking for a more quiet atmosphere to chi chat with your friends, then you would definitely want to have a drink at Bacio.

Some people suggest to visit Bacio for diner before heading to Abrazo for the party.

Address: No. 11, Lane 160, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Daan District, Taipei City

Commander D

Commander D is a gay bar featuring themed activities, such as “Dog Night,” “No Pants Day,” “Gentleman’s Suit,” and more.

Commander D also features a famous “Dark Room,” you can only describe it if you visit it yourself.

Address: B1, No. 36, Section 2, Kaifeng Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City

Fairy Taipei

After 10 o’clock, many gay friends will gather in a pub hidden in the alley of East District to drink together.

Although Fairy Taipei is famous for its meals, bartending is highly recommended as well.

Address: No. 51, Lane 308, Guangfu South Road, Daan District, Taipei City

G-Star

If you love K-pop and dancing, you must go to G-Star where you will become a master of dance after a few sips of wine.

A highlight of this bar is how performers can dance to any song. It is quite suitable for people who love lively atmospheres and are afraid of boredom.

Address: B1, No. 23, Longjiang Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Goldfish Bar

This is a passionate online beauty bar, with beautiful lights and a good atmosphere. The “goldfish” bartending is also very creative for its combination of fresh vegetables and fruit.

Address: No. 13, Lane 85, Linsen North Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Hunt

Hunt draws its inspiration from the “KY Wrestling Competition” in Turkey.

Another highlight is the “Little Towel Night” in which participants strip and wear a small towel. This kind of party is perfect for those who feel a bit adventurous.

Address: No. 7, Section 2, Guiyang Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City

Mudan Peony

Mudan Peony is an outdoor bar in Taiwan at the Red House Plaza in Ximen.

The cocktails provided are also very poetic. For example, “Dream of Red Mansions”, “Red Lantern,” and “Peony Fruit Special” series are well received by everyone.

Address: No. 45, Lane 10, Chengdu Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City

What is LGBT?

LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. In use since the 1990s, the term is an adaptation of the initialism LGB, which was used to replace the term gay in reference to the LGBT community beginning in the mid-to-late 1980s.