Japan to loosen border control but might exclude Taiwan: media

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japanese media reported on Monday that Japan is considering loosening border control with neighboring countries in the region with the exception of Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), downplayed the announcement, saying that Japan had its own considerations in border control.

Taiwanese officials are in contact with their Japanese counterparts regarding this situation, he added, stressing that the list has not been fully finalized yet.

“We will continue to let the world know about Taiwan’s commendable prevention efforts,” he continued.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) stressed Taiwan’s achievements in epidemic control since the Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) crisis in 2003.

Chuang emphasized that “these are all standard practices.”