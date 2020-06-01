Could Taiwan weightlifter still qualify for Tokyo Olympics?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Tokyo Olympics were postponed in March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak to the dismay of many athletes.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), however, announced on Monday that qualifications for the Tokyo Olympics will unfold from Oct. 1 to April 30, 2021, raising hope for the participation of Taiwan weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳).

The qualifications for the Tokyo Olympics are divided into three rounds, the first two having been completed last year. The third round, which was supposed to span from Nov. 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Qualifiers are required to take part in six tournaments. This includes one tournament during the time period of the third round, which would qualify them for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the requirement of being drug test.

Taiwan’s gold medalist, who currently ranks first in the Women’s 59kg event, has already participated in five tournaments and is one tournament short of qualifying for her second straight trip to the Olympics.