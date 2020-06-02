Latest 6.1-inch iPhone model to begin production in July: report

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The latest 6.1-inch iPhone is said to begin production between July and August, with the release date potentially pushed back to October or November, according to reports.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch four new iPhone models this fall, including a base 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and a 6.7-inch iPhone Pro, reported DigiTimes.

DigiTimes reported that Apple’s latest 6.1-inch iPhone is set for production between July and August, before the other two rumored models. DigiTimes did not name the source but claimed that it came from an insider.

Apple is expected to be pushing back the release date from September to October or November, due to production restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local media said.

The report also revealed that the latest iPhone Pro will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, allowing for faster cellular connections.

However, other iPhone models may only support sub-6Hz 5G, which will not support the 1Gb/s download speeds of mmWave.

The iPhone is set to start at roughly NT$19,420 (US$649), while the iPhone Pro is set to be priced at NT$30,000 (US$999), according to Tom’s Guide.