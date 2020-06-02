Foxconn employees in Taiwan receive yearly income of NT$2.72 million

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The average salary for employees at Foxconn Technology Group Taiwan hit NT$2.72 million (US$90,868) last year while employees working for Foxconn Technologies & Services (鴻準精密工業), a local subsidiary, totaled NT$3.45 million (US$115,255).

According to Chinese-language media, the average income at Foxconn, also call Hon Hai Precision Industry in Chinese, would reach NT$2.97 million (US$99,220) when adding health insurance, pension plans and employee benefits.

With more than 4,000 staff Taiwan, Foxconn spends a total of NT$11.19 billion (US$373 million) each year on salaries, local media said.

Foxconn announced earlier this year that it would expand the range of parenting bonuses from birth through 3 years old to the age of 6. If the child meets these criteria, then parents can collect up to NT$15,000 (US$501) per month.

Parents have already nearly NT$20 million (US$668,000) in bonuses since the program hit the road in 2015. Last year, nearly 500 babies, aged the age of 3 received the subsidy.

They have also been pushing for a health care system of their own, which not only takes into account the children of employees but the previous generation as well.

By applying for this, professional medical personnel will assess the overall living environment, to estimate the overall risk of the service.

On an annual basis, Foxconn spends an average of NT$30 million (US$1 million) in health expenditure, in the hopes of expanding and improving on fitness facilities and equipment and elevating the overall environment.