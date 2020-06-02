YouTube vlogger records journey up Chiaming Lake

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chiaming Lake, located in Haiduan Township, Taitung, is the second-highest mountain lake in Taiwan. The lake, standing at 3,310 meters above sea level, is often given names “Angel’s Tear” due to its sheer magnificence.

Recently, vlogger RoundcandyTV recorded his journey ascending the mountain, showcasing the beautiful scenery along the way. “The mountains are a magical place, they never fail to calm our spirit and minds,” he said, detailing his love for Taiwan.

The video attracted much attention to Taiwan. “We must cherish and preserve the beauty of Taiwan,” one commenter exclaimed.