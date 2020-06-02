Taiwanese in U.S. advised to be vigilant amid violent protests

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday urged Taiwanese citizens in the United States to take precautions after issuing a “red” alert for travel in that country due to violent protests sparked by the death of an African-American man.

At a regular press briefing, MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said the ministry is aware of the social unrest in some U.S. cities and that its representative offices in the U.S. are closely monitoring the situation.

“We call on our nationals in the U.S. to maintain a high level of vigilance and take safety precautions,” Ou said.

The ministry has also requested that overseas compatriot organizations in the U.S. keep track of the situations faced by Taiwanese nationals, she added.

MOFA has issued a code red travel alert for the U.S. Sunday after violent protests erupted in more than 30 American cities following the death of African-American George Floyd during an arrest by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

“Rallies and protests have taken place in major cities across the United States, including Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio since May 28. Some protests resulted in violence, prompting the localities to implement curfews,” MOFA said in its travel advisory.

The ministry urged the Taiwanese nationals who intend to travel to the aforementioned areas to be vigilant and take precautions to ensure their personal safety.

“Should an emergency arise, please call Taiwan’s representative office in Chicago at (+1)-312-636-4758 or MOFA at 0800-085-095 for assistance,” it said.

A code red alert, the highest in MOFA’s four-tier travel warning system, advises Taiwanese citizens to avoid travel to the destination or to leave immediately if they are already there.