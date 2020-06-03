安鈞璨走5年了！安以軒曝「陽光男孩照」道歉　粉絲哭崩 | Ady An posts touching message in memory of best friend

【看CP學英文】前「可米小子」成員、藝人安鈞璨2015年不敵肝癌辭世，享年31歲，與她情同姊弟的安以軒逢忌日、冥誕必定發文追悼，即便被酸民質疑矯情也從不間斷。6月1日為「弟弟」逝世5週年，安以軒向安鈞璨說對不起：「抱歉！今年無法飛回去看你…今晚，咱們夢裡見吧！姐姐有悄悄話要告訴你哦！」。

Ady An, an actress who had a deep bond with actor Shone An, posted to Weibo on Monday a message on the fifth anniversary of his passing, saying: “I’m sorry. I couldn’t fly back to see you this year, but let’s meet in the dream tonight.”

Shone is a former member of the boy band “Comic Boyz” and an actor, who died of liver cancer in 2015 at the age of 31.

安以軒曝光一張安鈞璨的私照，照片中，他戴上大墨鏡、手摸頭，對著鏡頭露齒燦笑，安以軒在右下角P上一個Q版太陽插圖，呼應安鈞璨如豔陽般溫暖和煦的笑容。

Her message featured a picture of shone who grinned cheerfully at the camera with cool sunglasses. At the right down corner, she added a cute sunshine sticker on it, echoing Ady’s hear-warming big smile.

配文中，安以軒對安鈞璨說道：「你出國旅遊第五年了，我想『天堂國』一定天天都像6.1兒童節一樣充滿著歡笑聲…每年的今天總會特別、特別、特別的想念你～想念你那如孩童般陽光燦爛的笑容。」

The post read: “It’s your fifth year of traveling abroad, and I’m sure ‘Heavenly Land’ is filled with laughter every day, just like Children’s Day on June 1. Every year, this day, I miss you and your childlike smile so much.”