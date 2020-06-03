Afghan official: Kabul mosque bombed, 1 dead, 3 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding three others, including the mosque’s prayer leader, an Afghan official said.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said the bomb targeted the Wazir Akber Khan Mosque at around 7:25 p.m., when worshipers had gathered for evening prayers.

Mullah Mohammad Ayaz Neyazi was among those wounded in the attack, added Arian.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has been active in Kabul in recent weeks and has in the past carried out attacks inside mosques in Afghanistan.

Taliban insurgents have never carried out an attack inside of a mosque.

IS claimed responsibility for the roadside bomb attack against a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul on Saturday, killing two employees of the station.

Attacks against worshippers have increased in Afghanistan: Last month, an unknown number of attackers stormed a mosque in northern Parwan province, killed 11 worshipers and wounded several others.