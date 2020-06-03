Ady An remembers best friend in emotional post to Weibo

On the fifth anniversary of his death, Ady An (left), an actress who had a deep bond with actor Shone An (right), posted to Weibo on Monday in memory of him.（Courtesy of Weibo/Ady An and Shone An）

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actress and singer Ady An, who had a deep bond with actor Shone An, posted an emotional message to Weibo on Monday on the fifth anniversary of his passing, saying: “I’m sorry. I couldn’t fly back to see you this year, but let’s meet in a dream tonight.”

Shone, a former member of the boy band “Comic Boyz” and an actor, died of liver cancer in 2015 at the age of 31.

Her message featured a picture of shone who grinned cheerfully at the camera with cool sunglasses. At the right down corner, she added a cute sunshine sticker on it, echoing Ady’s hear-warming big smile.

The post read: “It’s your fifth year of traveling abroad, and I’m sure ‘Heavenly Land’ is filled with laughter every day, just like Children’s Day on June 1. Every year, this day, I miss you and your childlike smile so much.”

