影／勇闖嘉明湖紀錄台灣之美　壯闊美麗畫面感動萬名網友｜YouTube vlogger records journey up Chiaming Lake

【看CP學英文】「嘉明湖」位於台東縣海瑞鄉，湖面海拔高度3310公尺，是台灣湖泊中第二高的高山湖泊，深藍色的湖泊，就像是鑲嵌在高山的寶石，因此有「上帝遺失在人間之藍寶石」、「天使的眼淚」之稱。影像創作者「圓糖混哪裡RoundcandyTV」，特別記錄登山過程，高質感的影片，被網友稱讚說：「真的是旅遊節目的等級！」

Chiaming Lake, located in Haiduan Township, Taitung, is the second-highest mountain lake in Taiwan. The lake, standing at 3,310 meters above sea level, is often given names “Angel’s Tear” due to its sheer magnificence.

影片主持人「圓糖」，與他的夥伴一起登上向陽山，朝聖「嘉明湖」，沿路美景一幕幕而來，不可言喻的美麗山景，更是圓糖愛上登山的原因。他在影片中提到：「山林是一種很神奇的東西，它總會讓我們的心情平靜，回歸到最純真的自己。」

Recently, vlogger RoundcandyTV recorded his journey ascending the mountain, showcasing the beautiful scenery along the way. “The mountains are a magical place, they never fail to calm our spirit and minds,” he said, detailing his love for Taiwan.

影片PO出後網友紛紛留言讚賞台灣的美。其中一人留言道：「希望大家也一起看看我們臺灣的美，並好好珍惜！」

The video attracted much attention to Taiwan. “We must cherish and preserve the beauty of Taiwan,” one commenter exclaimed.