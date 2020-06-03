Taiwanese gambler contributes 3% to Macau casino revenue in May

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese gambler contributed to nearly 3 percent of Macau casino City of Dream’s (新濠天地) revenue in May, according to Allin Media.

The gambler, who had been in Macau since February, was reportedly thanked for his “contribution” to Macau’s casino industry amid the pandemic.

He originally earned a large sum of cash at Wynn Palace back in April but lost most of it when he returned in May.

Due to the pandemic, Macau casinos were forced to close for two weeks in February. Since their reopening on Feb. 20, their revenue has dropped by a staggering 97 percent.

This has greatly affected the autonomous region as its gaming and tourism industries account for 86 percent of the total government tax revenue, according to statistics released by the Macau Financial Services Bureau.

The situation greatly reflects Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s previous statement criticizing the region’s “excessive dependence” on such industries.

Macau has since regained some of its revenue, partly due to the unknown Taiwanese gambler.