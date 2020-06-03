Taipei Open badminton tournament to unfold in Sept.

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) approved on Tuesday an application from the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association for holding the annual Taipei Open (中華台北羽球公開賽) to be held on Sep. 1.

CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said authorities have been working with the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association (CTBA) to arrange the tournament as most international sports events have been canceled.

Chen added that countries, such as Japan and South Korea, are in discussion with Taiwan about holding the competition pending on Taiwan’s security measures against the virus.

Foreign players and coaches, however, will be required to undergo a two-week quarantine prior to the competition, he said.

Organized by the CTBA, the competition would kick off the championship season.