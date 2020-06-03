5566小刀曖昧長髮女搗香閨　女方身分起底是「酒店紅牌」 | Former 5566 member caught cheating with hostess

【看CP學英文】41歲的5566前成員小刀（彭康育），因為受傷的關係，退居幕後已久，現在是娛樂公司的老板。他8年前與身價296億元的台玻集團二千金林文晴結婚，並與有一女，而今（3）日稍早他被爆與一位神祕長髮女密會，還進出對方家中，女方身分也遭曝光。

Rio Peng, a former member of 5566, was caught cheating with a long-haired woman on Wednesday. The 41-year-old singer and dancer, who has been working behind the scenes since an injury, owns an entertainment company.

The singer married Tina Lin, the daughter of a local billionaire 8 years ago, with whom he has a daughter.

據《時報週刊》報導，已經是台玻集團駙馬爺的小刀，近來與一名清秀女子過從甚密，一個月裡就有4天被目擊到開車載該女到她家，熟門熟路不說，更多次進出女方家中。而這名女子身分遭起底，原來是知名酒店的紅牌，花名Amber。

According to CTWant, the former boy-band member has had a long, intimate relationship with the hostess, named Amber, driving her home several times a month. She allegedly works in a famous hotel.

《NOWnews今日新聞》傳訊息詢問小刀回應，對方不讀不回。

Asked about the affairs, Peng had no reply as of press time, according to NOWnews.