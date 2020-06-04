台導演與「德國之聲」合作紀錄片　台北美食登國際舞臺｜Taiwan cuisine documentary wins international TV awards

【看CP學英文】「德國之聲」與台灣導演沈丹桂合作傳捷報，以美食節目「Tasty Taipei-food,fusion and fun」紀錄片版本奪下美國休士頓影展金獎與美國泰利獎電視美食節目類銅獎。

A travel documentary made by Deutsche Welle (DW), a German government-funded public international broadcaster, in collaboration with Taiwanese director Shen Dan-quei, has captured the gold and bronze awards at the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival and Telly Awards in the TV Food Program category, respectively.

「Tasty Taipei-food, fusion and fun」為「德國之聲」首次派主持人到海外，專門針對一個城市製作美食系列節目。節目由主持人梅根（Meggin Leigh）與台北辦事處記者鄒宗翰從五星級飯店吃到夜市，共同體驗台北美食。

“Tasty Taipei-food, fusion and fun” is the first time that DW sends its hosts overseas to produce a food series focused on a city.

The program features host Meggin Leigh and DW’s Taipei Office reporter Ming Chung who dig into the local cuisine from a five-star hotel to a night market to experience Taipei cuisine.

此次導演沈丹桂用光影激盪出在地感十足的國際化作品，讓台北美食跨出台灣，讓更多人看見。

Director Shen used light and shadow to produce this international work, putting Taiwan’s cuisine in the international spotlight.