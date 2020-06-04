多國宣布解封開放名單卻「漏台」　陳時中點三大原因 | Taiwan wary of other countries easing travel restrictions: CECC

【看CP學英文】隨著疫情趨緩，已經有多個國家宣布解封，但是首批開放清單都沒有將台灣納入。

As the spread of COVID-19 pandemic continues to slow down in certain parts of the world, many countries are considering relaxing travel restrictions to attract foreign tourists. Contrary to all expectations, Taiwan residents, however, didn’t make the cut despite the government’s stellar virus-prevention success, .

面對有電視媒體質疑，中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中霸氣表示，沒有國家會不相信台灣，除非他沒看數目、資料。

Asked by the press during a routine conference, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) responded that no country would intentionally dismiss Taiwan’s success unless they haven’t seen the statistics.

陳時中也點出，各國首批開放名單獨漏台灣的三大原因，陳時中認為一方面是疫情的考量，另外就是平等互信互惠的原因，因為目前台灣並沒有解封打開國境大門，最後則是政治因素，陳時中也不忘強調，他認為最後的政治因素，可能大於前兩個因素，點名最有可能是政治考量，所以這些國家獨漏台灣。

As the pandemic continues to tear through communities, Chen remarked that many countries are still wary of opening borders. More importantly, some countries might be hesitant in opening borders before Taiwan has yet to open borders, he added. In addition, Chen emphasized that politics may also be a deciding factor.

外交部也表示，各國解封不管有沒有包括台灣，都是尊重各國考量與做法，但這並不會影響台灣對這些國家解封的考量，未來會根據指揮中心的評估跟，再研議開放的最佳時機。

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) added that whether or not other foreign countries decide to include Taiwan when opening their borders doesn’t affect Taiwan’s decision-making process regarding the same issues. MOFA pointed out that Taiwan will wait for further instructions from the CECC before opening up borders to the international community.